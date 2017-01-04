1 Killed, 2 Injured In Lebanon House Fire

LEBANON, Tenn. - One person was killed and two others were injured when a home went up in flames in Lebanon.

It happened at the home on the corner of Page and West Forrest Avenue in Lebanon just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors were able to capture video of the house engulfed in flames.

"Back of my mind was just God please let nobody be in that house, it was real how hot it was and how fast it went up," said Austin Blevins.

But three people were inside, and 52-year-old Roberta Ruiz didn't make it out.

Fire officials said she was only a couple of steps from making it out of the home when she collasped from smoke inhalation.

"The guy I work with went over there and pulled the guy off the porch and pulled him out of the house. I guess he collapsed on the porch but he pulled him out and got him over here by the cars," said Michael Woodard

A father and a son were able to escape the burning home. The father 67-year-old Larry Murray was transported to the Vanderbilt regional burn Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

His son 48-year-old Scott Murray was treated by first responders on the scene.

"As soon as we walked out the door, you get that first cold breeze, then you feel just the heat just flying off the house. It was unreal," said Blevins.

The intensity of the fire was so hot, it began to melt the nearby home.

Now neighbors are left wondering what caused the fire, and offering their support.

"Just prayers for what they're going through right now," said Blevins.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials are ruling the fire accidental.