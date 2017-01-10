1 Killed In Camper Fire Near Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person has died in an early-morning fire at a campground near Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The incident was reported overnight Tuesday at a KOA campground on Music Valley Drive.

Witnesses heard someone "banging" on a camper and came outside to find an RV on fire. 1 person died here @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ZTwgdqUvyY — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 10, 2017

Officials on the scene said one person was killed in the blaze. The cause of the fire was not known.

People in nearby campers reported hearing loud, banging noses. One man ran outside, saw the blaze and called 911.

Investigators said a man was found dead inside the camper, likely from smoke inhalation. It appears he was living in it alone

The investigation remained ongoing.