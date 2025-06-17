Storm 5 Alert: Wednesday night into early Thursday morning

WHEN: Wednesday 9pm – Thursday 6am

THREATS: Heavy Downpours Could Lead to Flash Flooding, Damaging Wind, Low Chances of Hail, and Very Low Chance of Tornadoes.

IN-Depth:

Our spring pattern of organized storm chances will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday morning prompting another Storm 5 Alert. As a cold front approaches the area, we will see a line of storms develop along the front. While a much greater threat for severe weather will setup over Missouri into Illinois and extreme Northwestern Kentucky, areas from Hopkinsville, KY through Clarksville, TN are under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, with areas east of Clarksville (including Nashville) under a 1 out of 5 chance for severe storms.

The timing for strong to severe storms looks to begin around 9pm Wednesday, with the severe threat ending around 6am Thursday. It is possible this system could speed up, or slow down causing the window of our Storm 5 Alert to be adjusted. Regardless, the threat for severe storms will occur after sunset and in the overnight hours while many of you are sleeping. That’s why it is important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts while you sleep – should a warning be issued for your location. Threats with these storms will mainly be damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

We expect the brunt of the energy to remain west of I-65, but that does not mean one or two severe warnings can be ruled out for areas east of I-65. As of Tuesday afternoon forecast models show the line of storms approaching between 9pm and midnight, with the severe energy gone by 6am.

Again, with this being a nighttime threat make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts while you sleep Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The NewsChannel 5 App, our Storm Shield App, and our subscription based Storm 5 WeatherCall are all great tools to have for receiving alerts.