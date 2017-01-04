13 Guns Stolen From Murfreesboro Home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officials have asked for help in their search of who made off with an entire safe filled with more than a dozen guns from a home on Florence Road sometime between last Wednesday and Friday.

A total of 13 guns and rifles, $4,000 in ammunition, a rifle scope, and a gun safe were all taken.

The home owner properly recorded all the serial numbers on the stolen guns, so that was able to be turned over to the police, something nearby pawn shop owners say is critical.

“There have been several people who come in here, have a gun stolen and have no idea what their serial number is,” said Kelly Brooks, with Bullseye Gun, Gear and Pawn.

Police say they're not looking into any suspects in the gun theft right now, and there were no signs of forced entry into the garage where the guns were stolen.

