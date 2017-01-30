2 Teens Arrested In Madison Fatal Shooting

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 43°
HI: 60°
LO: 41°
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a double shooting from over the weekend that claimed the life of an 18-year-old and critically injured a 20-year-old.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Dupont Avenue at the Nashwood Park Apartments in Madison.
In a Tweet Monday morning, Metro Nashville Police confirmed that two 16-year-olds had been arrested in the case. Their names were not released.
BREAKING: Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for Saturday's double shooting on N. Dupont Ave in Madison. 1 man killed, 1 critically hurt.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 30, 2017
Witnesses told police that three men were inside a black Infinity when two suspects went up to the car and opened fire.
The man in the driver's seat was identified as 20-year-old Roy Hunter. The front seat passenger was 18-year-old Javonte Robinson, and an unidentified man was in the backseat.
Both Hunter and Robinson were struck. Robinson died at the scene.
Hunter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in extremely critical condition. According to reports, he is the son of Metro School Board Member Tyese Hunter.
Officials said they're still working to identify the man that had been in the car with the victims before the shooting.
Anyone with details on this crime or the identities of the suspects has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to give his annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General…
Officials with the Nashville International Airport have announced new flights with nonstop service to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Injuries were reported in an early-morning, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 West in Christiana.
A large group rallied outside the offices of Senator Bob Corker and Senator Lamar Alexander in Nashville in opposition to President Donald…
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit on Wallace Road.
An early morning three-alarm fire displaced as many as 40 families.
Police confirmed one person was killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in Madison. Officials said it's believed the…
Owners of several Midtown restaurants and bars said it's unfair to be punished for a city ordinance that affects live music and their…