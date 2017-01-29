1 Killed, 1 Injured In N. Dupont Ave. Shooting

MADISON, Tenn. - Police confirmed one person has been killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in Madison.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Dupont Avenue at the Nashwood Park Apartments.

Reports stated one man died in the shooting. A second man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

It was believed the man who was injured was in his 20's and may have been the target of the shooting, according to police.

According to witnesses, the two victims were sitting in a car when they were approached by a suspect.

Two other suspects allegedly came from behind one of the buildings. One of those suspects shot at the two men inside the car. The suspects then allegedly pulled the victims out of the car, and two of them drove off in the vehicle.

The third suspect, who witnesses said had dreads, fled on foot. Descriptions of the suspects had not been released.

The victims' vehicle has been recovered.

Further details on the cause of the shooting had not been released. The investigation remained ongoing.