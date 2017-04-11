1 Killed, 2 Hurt In Shooting At Cookeville Plant

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - One person has died and two others were injured in a domestic-related shooting outside the Ficosa plant in Cookeville.

Cookeville Police officials said the incident happened at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the facility located just off Interstate 40.

Mayor Ricky Shelton confirmed that three people, including the alleged shooter, were shot. Police said the female suspect is deceased and two others have been taken to area hospitals with critical injuries.

One victim was airlifted to Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga and the other was taken by ambulance to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Both victims work at the plant; however, it's unclear if the alleged shooter was employed there, as well.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

An estimated 200-300 employees work at the Ficosa plant. The company was the first to relocate to the New Highlands Business Park in Cookeville, where they manufacture rearview mirrors for vehicles.