3rd Teen Arrested In Madison Shooting

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 47°
LO: 34°
HI: 42°
LO: 28°
HI: 44°
LO: 24°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police arrested a 16-year-old believed to be responsible for a murder over the weekend.
Jevon Wilson was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers Wednesday night.
He was charged in the murder of Javonte Robinson in Madison on Saturday.
Wilson makes the third 16-year-old to be charged in the case.
Witnesses told police that three men were inside a black Infinity when two suspects went up to the car and opened fire.
Robinson was one of two people hit during the set up robbery that led to gunfire. The other victim was 20-year-old Roy Hunter who was critically wounded and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officials said he has continued to improve while at the hospital.
Sixteen-year-olds Terrence Rainey and Byron Berkley were charged in the case on Monday. All three teens were booked into the juvenile detention center.
Multiple protests and rallies were held throughout Tennessee to celebrate the state-wide Day of Action.
Dash cam video from a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy's cruiser captured an intense pursuit that came very close to ending in gunshots.
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both said Wednesday they would not vote to support…
A status hearing was held in the case of three men charged with killing a 20-year-old nursing student in rural Tennessee.
A proposal has been announced by House Republicans to raise Tennessee transportation revenues through sales tax collections.
For nearly two decades Juvenile Magistrate Judge Carlton Lewis has sat on a bench at the Juvenile Justice Center. "Whenever somebody…
The City of Hopkinsville has halted an archaeologist to conduct further research at Riverside Cemetery after discovering the burial site…