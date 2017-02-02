3rd Teen Arrested In Madison Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police arrested a 16-year-old believed to be responsible for a murder over the weekend.

Jevon Wilson was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers Wednesday night.

He was charged in the murder of Javonte Robinson in Madison on Saturday.

Wilson makes the third 16-year-old to be charged in the case.

Witnesses told police that three men were inside a black Infinity when two suspects went up to the car and opened fire.

Robinson was one of two people hit during the set up robbery that led to gunfire. The other victim was 20-year-old Roy Hunter who was critically wounded and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials said he has continued to improve while at the hospital.

Sixteen-year-olds Terrence Rainey and Byron Berkley were charged in the case on Monday. All three teens were booked into the juvenile detention center.