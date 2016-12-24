Anonymous Person Gives To Walmart Shopper

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank you message.

Dustin Kauten said he was a bit uneasy when a petite woman stopped him at Walmart on Wednesday night and gave him the card.

"And I go to my cart and open it up and it was $100 inside. So instantly, I turn around looking for her and she was gone," he said.

Kauten said he couldn't believe it. He walked around looking for the woman he described as 5-foot-2 and quick.

"She was gone, short little ninja lady," he smiled.

He said he walked up and down the aisles and finally ran into a few others who looked just as surprised.

"Some lady came up to me and she said 'did someone give that to you' and I said 'yeah, short little lady," he said.

Kauten said the other woman was very emotional.

"The lady that I saw was almost in tears, but her daughter was definitely in tears. She couldn't even go searching for her, she was extremely shocked," he said.

Kauten used half of the money to pay for a shopper's grocery items before he left.

"I was like man, someone gave me 100 bucks, at least I can do is spend some of this on someone else, you know, it was pretty nice," he said.

He posted the picture of the card with the money on social media hoping that the woman will notice it.

"I'd like to say something more than just thank you, Merry Christmas, bless you and yours," he said.

As of Friday night, his picture received more than 1,600 likes on Facebook and has been shared by more than 30 people.