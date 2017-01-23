Bordeaux House Fire Deemed Suspicious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A large house fire in the Bordeaux area of Nashville has been ruled suspicious.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30a.m. Monday at an abadoned home on Cliff Drive.

Officials on the scene said it’s been difficult to attack the fire on all sides because it’s located right on the Cumberland River.

Crews also had trouble getting water to the home and had to shut down Cliff Drive.

A few neighbors in nearby homes were evacuated due to high winds.

Witnesses reported hearing several loud popping noises. Ammunition and antique cars were reportedly in the garage.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

