Bordeaux House Fire Deemed Suspicious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A large house fire in the Bordeaux area of Nashville has been ruled suspicious.
The incident was reported shortly before 4:30a.m. Monday at an abadoned home on Cliff Drive.
Officials on the scene said it’s been difficult to attack the fire on all sides because it’s located right on the Cumberland River.
Crews also had trouble getting water to the home and had to shut down Cliff Drive.
A few neighbors in nearby homes were evacuated due to high winds.
Witnesses reported hearing several loud popping noises. Ammunition and antique cars were reportedly in the garage.
The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.
Authorities have responded to a report of a suspicious package near Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
President Donald Trump's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, two sources…
Officers have been called to the scene of a hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet.
Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of hotel robberies in Nashville.
One person was taken into custody after nearly 300 grams of heroin were found inside two unattended bags at Nashville International Airport.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they've identified the suspected killer of a man on Chesapeake Drive.
Nina Donovan, age 19, of Franklin said she's amazed that actress Ashley Judd recited a poem she wrote entitled 'Nasty Woman' at the Women's…
At least one person was shot on 14th Avenue South.