Storm 5 Alert today and tonight, stay weather aware, tornadoes are possible

Storm 5 Alert Today through Thursday Morning

Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Heavy Downpours & Tornadoes Possible

Flood Watch through Thursday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms

may be Strong to Severe |High: 86 | S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms may be Strong to Severe|

Low: 66 | S-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: AM Rain/Storms then Decreasing Clouds|High: 83|

W 10-15

In Depth:

PLEASE STAY WEATHER AWARE TODAY AND TONIGHT!

For the first time in over a year, part of the region is under a level 4 risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible: Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes