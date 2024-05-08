Storm 5 Alert today and tonight, stay weather aware, tornadoes are possible

Storm 5 Alert Today through Thursday Morning
Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Heavy Downpours & Tornadoes Possible
Flood Watch through Thursday Morning
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms
may be Strong to Severe |High: 86 | S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms may be Strong to Severe|
Low: 66 | S-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: AM Rain/Storms then Decreasing Clouds|High: 83|
W 10-15
In Depth:
PLEASE STAY WEATHER AWARE TODAY AND TONIGHT!
For the first time in over a year, part of the region is under a level 4 risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible: Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes