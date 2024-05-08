Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storm 5 Alert today and tonight, stay weather aware, tornadoes are possible

Storm 5 Alert through daybreak Thursday: Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 07:46:01-04

Storm 5 Alert Today through Thursday Morning
Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Heavy Downpours & Tornadoes Possible
Flood Watch through Thursday Morning

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms
may be Strong to Severe |High: 86 | S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms may be Strong to Severe|
Low: 66 | S-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: AM Rain/Storms then Decreasing Clouds|High: 83|
W 10-15

In Depth:
PLEASE STAY WEATHER AWARE TODAY AND TONIGHT!
For the first time in over a year, part of the region is under a level 4 risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible: Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018