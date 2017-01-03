Child Not Hurt During Nolensville Shooting

Clear
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. - A 10-year-old child was inside a Nolensville home when a 43-year-old was fatally shot, investigators said.
Authorities found the body of Robert Ward after they were called to his home on Sam Donald Road, Sunday evening.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a child was inside the home at the time of the incident but was not hurt.
At this point, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No charges have been filed in the case.
Neighbors and friends said Ward leaves behind a son in 4th grade, along with two grown sons.
The TBI has not released any other information about his death.
