City Council Meeting To Decide Algood Police Chief's Fate Shut Down

ALGOOD, Tenn. - He's a mid-state police chief with his job on the line, and Monday his attorney called the group that decides whether he stays or goes -- a Kangaroo Court.

Monday night, Algood City Councilmembers wanted to discuss whether Algood police chief Gary Harris should be fired, but then the meeting was suddenly shut down after Algood's city attorney said more information had been brought to light that needed to be investigated.

Harris' attorney, Richard Brooks, says he hasn't seen or heard any of the allegations against his client, or why the city council wants to fire Harris.

“Get me the information I need so we can have a real blowout when we have one,” Brooks said.

Harris' department has faced some controversy, including a lawsuit brought last year by a former police sergeant who says she and others faced sexual harassment on the job.



She was later fired. Police say the firing was justified, for insubordination.

