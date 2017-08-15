Safely Watch The Eclipse With Eclipse Glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Experts at Loden Vision Centers urged people planning to watch the total solar eclipse on August 21 to wear the appropriate, certified, protective eye wear.

"The lens of the eye acts like a magnifying glass in a lot of ways," said Dr. James Loden. "It focuses the intense light of the sun directly on the retina."

That can lead to permanent scarring on the retina if the eclipse is not viewed correctly, which can cause blindness.

Loden said the correct eye wear should block out all light, unless you're focusing directly on the sun.

In order to properly protect your eyes, you should make sure all eclipse glasses are ISO certified. A label on the inside of the glasses should read ISO 12312-2.

Multiple agencies have recalled the glasses handed out, saying they are not safe.

There have also been man reports of eclipse glasses scams; so be sure to check for ISO certified label when buying glasses.

