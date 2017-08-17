Schools Close For Total Solar Eclipse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several Tennessee and Kentucky school districts have decided not to have class on the day of the total solar eclipse.
- Rutherford County Schools
- Robertson County Schools
- Cheatham County Schools
- Sumner County Schools
- Montgomery County Schools
- Christian County Schools
- Warren County Schools
- Logan County Schools
- Putnam County Schools
- Bedford County Schools
- Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Loudon County School District
- Blount County Schools
- Knox County Schools
- Grundy County Schools
- Houston County Schools
- Hickman County Schools
- Cumberland County Schools
There has been some controversy surrounding Metro Nashville Public Schools and their decision to keep kids in school on the 21st, but weeks before the event, officials decided to close schools.
