Schools Close For Total Solar Eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several Tennessee and Kentucky school districts have decided not to have class on the day of the total solar eclipse.

Rutherford County Schools

Robertson County Schools

Cheatham County Schools

Sumner County Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Christian County Schools

Warren County Schools

Logan County Schools

Putnam County Schools

Bedford County Schools

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Loudon County School District

Blount County Schools

Knox County Schools

Grundy County Schools

Houston County Schools

Hickman County Schools

Cumberland County Schools

There has been some controversy surrounding Metro Nashville Public Schools and their decision to keep kids in school on the 21st, but weeks before the event, officials decided to close schools.

