Live: Slow-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle along Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police and THP are involved in a slow-speed chase with a stolen vehicle along Murfreesboro Pike.

At this time we do not have suspect details, but know that the chase began in Hermitage and has spanned across Davidson County on Tuesday.

The chase began at around 3 a.m. according to Metro Police.

The driver continued to Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. when Tennessee Highway Patrol took over.

You can watch the chase below.

Sky 5 above stolen vehicle chase

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.