Fisk University Celebrates MLK Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local university celebrated the life and legacy of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
Fisk University held their annual MLK convocation Thursday.
The keynote speaker at the event was the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia - the same church Martin Luther King Jr. co-pastored with his father.
Reverend Warnock touched on various topics during todays address including cuts to the Affordable Care Act.
MLK day is Monday, Jan. 16, and for many, it's a day to serve their community.
