Haslam To Detail Tenn. Transportation Proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is set to present his proposal to boost state road funding at a news conference.

The governor will make his plan public Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Haslam has acknowledged that any long-term road program to pay for the state's $6 billion transportation backlog will likely have to include the state's first gas tax increase since 1989.

Lawmakers aren't expecting him to propose a hike of more than 7 to 9 cents per gallon on top of the current 21.4 cent tax.

Other proposals could include designating a sizable chunk of the state's more than $1 billion surplus for road projects, and giving cities and counties the power to charge an additional local tax to pay for transit projects.