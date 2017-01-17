Hermitage Drivers Target Of Slimy Surprise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Drivers in Hermitage were warned of a slimy surprise that could potentially cause a dangerous situation.

Several drivers traveling on Jacksonian Drive near Lebanon Pike were startled after someone in another vehicle slung an egg-like substance at their windshields.

"Something out of nowhere just hit my windshield and splattered all over. It was really scary," said Brook Hill, one of the drivers.

On Sunday night, Hill pulled up to a nearby gas station to find another woman having to clean her car too. The clerk told NewsChannel 5 that at least five vehicles experienced the same issue within 15 minutes.

It became so obvious, the clerk started warning other drivers to watch out.

"He was warning me about people driving up and down that road that people were throwing stuff at cars," added Hill.

Hill is concerned that if this problem continues, someone will get hurt.

"Any little thing can cause an accident," said Hill. "Something out of nowhere like that definitely could've caused someone to drive off the road and hit another car or hit someone walking on the side of the street."

There was no reported damage to any of the vehicles. Hill does not plan to file a police report but reached out to her community Facebook page to alert other drivers to be careful.

Others have commented sharing a similar experience.