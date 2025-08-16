Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two large fires break out in Nashville; no injuries reported

Firefighters battle a large blaze at Slate Apartment Homes in Bellevue, TN, off Highway 70 South.
Nashville Fire Department crews are actively responding to two large fires in the city.

The first blaze broke out at Slate Apartment Homes, 7439 Hwy 70, prompting a second-alarm response. Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

At the same time, crews are battling a barn fire at 5484 Lickton Pike. Limited water sources required additional crews to establish supply lines to help contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported there either.

Both incidents remain active as firefighters continue efforts to bring them under control.

