Inauguration Protesters March Through Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Protesters took to downtown Nashville in opposition of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The group of a couple hundred people gathered at Nissan Stadium then marched on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

They they marched through locals and tourists on Broadway, getting many responses from people in bars along the way.

They held up signs saying things like "not my president" and chanted "which side are you on?"