Judge finds Shaquille Taylor competent to stand trial for the murder of Jillian Ludwig

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge has found Shaquille Taylor competent to stand trial for the murder of Belmont student Jillian Ludwig.
Shaquille Taylor is accused of shooting and killing college student Jillian Ludwig in 2023. Ludwig was hit by a stray bullet while she was walking near Belmont's campus.
This is breaking news, this will be updated as details come in.
