Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Judge finds Shaquille Taylor competent to stand trial for the murder of Jillian Ludwig

Shaquille Taylor
Dan Blommel/WTVF
Shaquille Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Belmont student Jillian Ludwig back in 2023. Soon, a judge will decide if he's competent enough to stand trial.
Shaquille Taylor
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge has found Shaquille Taylor competent to stand trial for the murder of Belmont student Jillian Ludwig.

Shaquille Taylor is accused of shooting and killing college student Jillian Ludwig in 2023. Ludwig was hit by a stray bullet while she was walking near Belmont's campus.

RELATED: Jillian Ludwig's parents believe videos show daughter's killer is competent to stand trial

This is breaking news, this will be updated as details come in.

AI technology assisting doctors at TriStar with stroke detection and treatment

We all know AI technology is being used more and more every day. There can be a lot of useful benefits to this technology, especially in the medical field. This story shows how a local hospital is using to help save precious time when treating stroke patients. 

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking