La Vergne Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Food Program Case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A La Vergne woman accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from Tennessee's child care food program pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first exposed LaShane Hayes and her alleged scheme back in November.

Hayes ran an agency called All About Giving that was supposed to distribute state money to child care providers for food.

In federal court Tuesday, she admitted to turning in fake reimbursement claims to the state and that she created lists of fictitious children and people who were not actually providing child care at addresses that didn't exist, all so she could pocket money that was supposed to be feeding children in need.

Hayes faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She's set to be sentenced in April.