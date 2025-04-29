Storm 5 Alert Thursday: More storms headed to Middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong to severe storms are once again possible across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.
All of the area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe weather.
Currently, the timing for strong to severe storms ranges from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday, but could be adjusted some as we get closer and forecast models continue to get a better handle on timing.
These storms will be ahead of a cold front that, once it moves through, will bring cooler temperatures and dry weather for the weekend.
The severe threats for Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning include damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and a low threat for tornadoes.
Make sure to stay tuned to the changing forecast with NewsChannel 5 on-air, and on our digital platforms. Aside from downloading the FREE NewsChannel 5 app, you can also subscribe to Storm 5 WeatherCall for $15 per year.
WeatherCall is different that your typical alerts in that it only alerts you to severe weather if your entered location is in the warned area. If you are even one block outside the warning location it will not bother you. You can learn more at NewsChannel5.com/WeatherCall.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email my5@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
My friend and colleague Carrie Sharp had a lot of fun last week, on an adventure to a country more than three thousand miles away! She’s back now – sharing her Adventures in Iceland through stories, and incredible images of this remarkably beautiful and unique island nation (kudos to Chief Photographer Catherine Steward)! But did you know Nashville has something very important in common with Iceland? Tourism! Here, Carrie explains how a volcanic eruption decades ago helped save the country’s economy from collapse!
-Rhori Johnston