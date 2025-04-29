Storm 5 Alert Thursday: More storms headed to Middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong to severe storms are once again possible across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

All of the area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe weather.

Currently, the timing for strong to severe storms ranges from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday, but could be adjusted some as we get closer and forecast models continue to get a better handle on timing.

WTVF

These storms will be ahead of a cold front that, once it moves through, will bring cooler temperatures and dry weather for the weekend.

The severe threats for Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning include damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and a low threat for tornadoes.

WTVF

Make sure to stay tuned to the changing forecast with NewsChannel 5 on-air, and on our digital platforms. Aside from downloading the FREE NewsChannel 5 app, you can also subscribe to Storm 5 WeatherCall for $15 per year.

WeatherCall is different that your typical alerts in that it only alerts you to severe weather if your entered location is in the warned area. If you are even one block outside the warning location it will not bother you. You can learn more at NewsChannel5.com/WeatherCall.

WTVF

Do you have more information about this story? You can email my5@newschannel5.com.