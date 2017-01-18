Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Presidential inauguration on Friday and some Tennesseans will be apart of that crowd.

"We're going to get up and leave bright and early in the morning and drive all the way to D.C and pick our tickets up," said Wayne Jernigan.

The Jernigan family will be among the massive crowd bearing the rain to watch Donald Trump and Mike Pence sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States at the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

"Once in a lifetime we can actually say we've been to an inauguration. There's not a lot of people who can say that but we're just local people from Tennessee," said Jernigan.

Jernigan's wife reached out to Senator Lamar Alexander's office expressing her desire to attend President Elect Trumps' inauguration, and last week the Senator made 3 tickets available for the family.

A total of 800,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration, and the Jernigan's are excited to be apart of history.

"My wife's been walking on air since she found out she was getting the tickets. We won't actually be in the mall area they've got color coded sections, depends what's on your ticket different stations in front of the main crowd," said Jernigan.

A crowd, standing together as the 45th President is sworn in.

