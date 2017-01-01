1 Killed In Crash In Warren County, Ky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Officials in Warren County, Kentucky confirmed a 28-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened around 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Cemetery Road.

A volunteer fire fighter passing by the scene called emergency crews to report the crash.

Authorities said the driver, 28-year-old Amanda Cheek, of Scottsville, Kentucky, died at the scene.

Witnesses said Cheek was driving toward Bowling Green when she lost control for an unknown reason, left the roadway, and hit a tree.

Officials said rain and speed were possible factors, but the crash remained under investigation.