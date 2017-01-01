1 Killed In Crash In Warren County, Ky.

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 33°
LO: 25°
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Officials in Warren County, Kentucky confirmed a 28-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
The wreck happened around 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Cemetery Road.
A volunteer fire fighter passing by the scene called emergency crews to report the crash.
Authorities said the driver, 28-year-old Amanda Cheek, of Scottsville, Kentucky, died at the scene.
Witnesses said Cheek was driving toward Bowling Green when she lost control for an unknown reason, left the roadway, and hit a tree.
Officials said rain and speed were possible factors, but the crash remained under investigation.
The mother of a 29-year-old man who was hit and killed while walking to a corner store in Cookeville last year is outraged over the district…
The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.
An 80-year-old Madison home with ties to the King of Rock could soon be torn down and replaced with a car wash.
Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.