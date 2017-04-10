2 Injured In Shooting Outside Nightclub In Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Two people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday inside P.J.’s Nightclub in the 2400 block of Greenville Road when a fight took place.

Reports stated the altercation then spilled out into the parking lot.

Officials with both the Christian County Sheriff's Office and the Hopkinsville Police Department responded to the scene and found two people with injuries.

According to reports, one man had gunshot wounds to his legs and a second male victim had a wound to his chest.

They were found in the area of Dyno Mart beside the nightclub. Authorities said their injuries were non-life threatening.

The victims’ identities were being withheld until investigators could obtain more information.

Witnesses were being interviewed, but no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting has been urged to call the Christian County Sheriff's Office at 270-890-1300.