State audit exposes serious problems with DCS, including new insight on kids' extensive stays in gov't offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A blistering new state audit found a series of problems inside the Department of Children's Services including issues in transitional homes and juvenile detention facilities first reported by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

It comes as the DCS faces two class-action lawsuits.

One on behalf of all foster children in state custody and another on behalf of children housed in juvenile detention facilities.

State auditors listed eight "Findings" including the "insufficient and untimely investigations of child abuse and neglect" cases which increased "the risk that children are not protected from abuse or neglect."

The Comptroller report found that "Management must strengthen its investigative oversight of Child Protective Services to ensure staff meet key timelines for child abuse and neglect."

The Comptroller found similar problems in its 2022 audit.

This year's audit found DCS investigators "failed to conduct the initial face-to-face visits with alleged child victims within the priority response timeframe," and "did not make classification decisions in a timely manner."

The audit stated the issues "reflect a lack of investigative thoroughness by both the investigators and their supervisors."

The report also found problems at transitional homes which are used to house abused and neglected children while they await placement in a foster home.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has reported on concerns from former DCS employees about poor conditions inside transitional homes, which were set up to keep kids from having to sleep in state offices.

The audit found, "Despite recent improvements, the department has not fully met its oversight responsibilities for hard-to-place children and youth remaining in transitional housing."

Auditors visited a Davidson County transitional home in February of 2025, and "observed mattresses on the floor as sleeping spaces, holes in the walls and graffiti throughout."

It found some transitional homes "maintained required safety equipment and stocked hygiene supplies, while others lacked these basic items or were temporarily closed due to unsuitable living conditions."

It found overcrowding in the transitional homes including a situation where "15 youth were housed in apartments with only 9 available beds."

DCS management concurred with the transitional home findings and stated, "Transitional settings are used as a last resort, driven by a national shortage of appropriate placements and increasing acuity among children in the care of the department. DCS is implementing structured day to day operations to improve safety."

In October, DCS Commissioner Margie Quin answered tough questions from lawmakers and admitted that some children were still sleeping in state office buildings.

"We just flat out have no other option. There is no other place to put a child and we don't have a placement," Quin told lawmakers.

She said children in offices still receive regular showers and are taken to school, but acknowledged the drain on staff in terms of time and morale.

Over the summer, Speaker of House Cameron Sexton (R) Tennessee, said on Inside Politics of DCS, "There needs to be a complete rework over there. I know a lot of people are frustrated. I get calls from nonprofits who are frustrated by DCS and what's happening."

He was asked, "Are you satisfied with the leadership and direction of that department?"

Sexton responded, "That's a good one (question). I think we are going to be looking over the summer into that department."

Other findings in the state audit included, "delays in obtaining medical and dental screenings for children in their care."

Auditors also stated the department must strengthen its oversight of juvenile detention centers.

It found low staffing levels inside some juvenile detention centers.

In Davidson County it found "multiple instances of noncompliance with staffing ratios." Investigators found "instances in which a single staff member was responsible for supervising two separate dorms simultaneously."

DCS responded to the finding stating, "The Department holds these facilities accountable within the scope of the Department's current authority." It continued, "All areas of noted noncompliance have been addressed through the Department's current oversight process."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has reported on concerns about the use of solitary confinement in juvenile detention facilities. Our investigation found cases in which juveniles were locked in their cells for 22 hours a day or more.

The legislature passed a law to stop that practice, but a recent lawsuit alleges it is still happening.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates will continue to follow DCS and its response to this audit.

