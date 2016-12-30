Arrest Made After Discovery Of 23-Year-Old's Body

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Montgomery County.

Officials said the body of 23-year-old Billy Pace, Jr. was found by deputies Wednesday morning near the woods in the 1000 block of Ross Lane while they were investigating a missing person's case.

Friday, authorities said a 17-year-old male had been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection to the murder.

The 17-year-old's identity was not released.

Pace was reported missing by his father on December 18. Billy Pace, Sr. stated he last spoke to his son on December 15 at 11:15 p.m.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Investigator Billy Wall at 931-648-0611, ext. 13415.