Arrest Made After Discovery Of 23-Year-Old's Body

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 45°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 43°
HI: 64°
LO: 52°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Montgomery County.
Officials said the body of 23-year-old Billy Pace, Jr. was found by deputies Wednesday morning near the woods in the 1000 block of Ross Lane while they were investigating a missing person's case.
Friday, authorities said a 17-year-old male had been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection to the murder.
The 17-year-old's identity was not released.
Pace was reported missing by his father on December 18. Billy Pace, Sr. stated he last spoke to his son on December 15 at 11:15 p.m.
Anyone with information has been urged to call Investigator Billy Wall at 931-648-0611, ext. 13415.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked the public for help in finding a bank robbery suspect.
University of Tennessee fans and the city of Nashville had a lot to celebrate after the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Montgomery County.
Three people have died in a residential fire in Macon County.
A man was killed in a fire in Warren County.
A home feature meant to help protect a house in Lafayette ended up burning it down just before Thanksgiving. Family members say a security…
Thousands of football fans are expected to be downtown for this year's Music City Bowl.
Whether it's team spirit, concert-going or bringing in the new year, events this weekend in Nashville have given hundreds of thousands of…