MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A couple hundred people gathered in public square in Murfreesboro for a vigil in support of unity and peace after the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Someone covered up a confederate statue with a white sheet as a sign that this group wants to leave racism behind them.

"I want people to get along. I want the world to be a more peaceful place," Georgia Dennis said.

Dennis said her heart has ached for the woman who was killed and those who were injured when a car drove into a group of people who were counter-protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

"Everyone has free speech," Dennis said. "They can say what they want to say, but being violent is inappropriate on all levels."

Photos: Charlottesville Solidarity Vigil Held In Murfreesboro

One man in the crowd held a sign that said "AN OPEN HEART MAKES AMERICA GREAT AND STRONG."

"The positive amount of energy that we have right now was really important because we need to change the conversation of what's happening in our communities and in Washington," Mariah Phillips said.

The gathering Sunday evening ended with a song and a candlelight vigil.

"I thought we were fighting to have peace, and we don't have a lot of that right now," Dennis said.

A solidarity vigil will be held in downtown Franklin Monday evening at 5 p.m. There was also a solidarity event in Clarksville Sunday evening.