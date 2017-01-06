GALLATIN, Tenn. - A former pastor at a well-known Middle Tennessee church has been accused of a crime.

Detectives said the charges came after an investigation involving an alleged video made of a teenage girl.

The suspect in this case, identified as Jody Dwayne Brown, was a worship leader for both adults and youth ministry at Freedom Church in Gallatin.

Brown has been charged with attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful photography in violation of privacy.

"We have young people and older people and mix of two and video taking place that maybe shouldn't take place, but it's important to investigate," said Sumner County Sheriff's Detective Eddie Cripps.

Cripps said they began looking into the case after the church reported a complaint had been filed. Cripps added the alleged incident did not happen at the church, but at Brown's home this past October.

The teenage girl was there with others swimming in the pool.

"Once done swimming, she went to the shower and in the restroom noticed a camera placed in the exterior window from the outside and she learned Mr. Brown had placed the device in the window," said Cripps.

After spotting the cell phone camera, the teen told detectives she quickly ran from the home to her car.

The incident was later reported to a security officer at the church.

Brown had been on the staff at Freedom Church for 18 months.

A spokesperson said Brown no longer works there, having left this past fall.

For now, investigators have believed this was an isolated incident, but if someone who sees this story feels there's something more to report, they have been asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.

Brown was free on a $5,000 bond. His attorney declined to comment. He has been scheduled to go before a judge in March.