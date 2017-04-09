Nashville NAACP Calls For Citizens Review Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Almost two months after Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer, the investigation into the shooting has continued.

Now the Nashville NAACP has called for police accountability.

"We believe black lives matter, so we think it's important that that board be in place and that they are not paid so not bias," said Gloria Sweet-Love, NAACP Tennessee President .

The Nashville chapter of the NAACP has called for a citizens review board after a police-involved shooting sparked outrage in the community.

"We want to see it to be a strong board, that has investigative powers, that has a budget. We just don't believe the police can police the police," said Sweet-Love.

This conversation came after Metro police officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed 31-year-old Jocques Clemmons in February.

Officials with the Metro Police Department began their own investigation into the shooting, but nearly a week later, the DA's office asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to step in and take over the investigation.

But Pastor Davie Tucker said Metro police never really stopped investigating.

"It's very concerning because you cannot have a parallel and independent investigation at the same time," said Pastor Tucker, of Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Tucker has been on the forefront of this issue since there was a community outcry for an independent investigation, but said members of the community still aren't satisfied with how its being handled.

"I wish Chief Anderson would step aside and allow his police department to be investigated, and I wish the mayor would force him to," said Tucker.

Many who call Nashville home, and the Nashville chapter of the NAACP, believe black lives matter.

But now, they're trying to make their lives matter to others, too.

"I don't think that everybody believes that, and that's why I think it's critical that we have that board," said Sweet-Love.

On Friday, Metro police and the TBI announced from now on the TBI will investigate officer involved deaths in Nashville.

But, in the Clemmons' case, the TBI investigation has still been ongoing.

Metro police wrapped up their investigation two weeks ago.