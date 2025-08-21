Officers respond to bomb threat at University School of Nashville on Edgehill Ave

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The University School of Nashville on Edgehill Ave received a bomb threat on Thursday, causing the building to be cleared.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The University School of Nashville on Edgehill Ave received a bomb threat on Thursday, causing the building to be cleared.

The threat was made at the same time as the morning arrival began and the building was cleared of students following the threat.

According to officials, there was a bomb email sent to multiple independent schools across the country.

It was deemed a spoof by Metro Police.

School will restart at 10:30 a.m. as the threat has cleared.

