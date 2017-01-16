'Silent Inauguration' Planned In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some people in Nashville won't be watching the inauguration events. Instead, they have planned to sit in silence at Centennial Park.

It's called a silent inauguration, and a handful of people have planned to gather near the bandshell in the park while Donald Trump gets sworn in as the next President of the United States.

Bruce Dobie came up with the idea. Attendees said they’ve planned to recite the pledge of allegiance, hear a prayer, and sing the National Anthem.

Then at the moment Trump takes the oath of office, they have planned to sit in silence for 15 minutes.

Dobie said participants were not doing this to be mean. They have been wanting to get away from the noise that has sometimes been associated with Trump.

"We're not saying anything,” Dobie said. “We're not being loud and crazy and obnoxious and spiteful and saying mean things. We're just being quiet. That's what I say to those who find fault and say, ‘Hey, just accept him as president.’”

The event has been scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. on January 20 at Centennial Park's bandshell. Organizers said all are welcome.