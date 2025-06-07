Strong to severe storms prompting another Storm 5 Alert today

TIMING: 11am – 9pm

THREATS: Damaging Wind, Heavy Downpours, Hail, Low Threat for Isolated Tornadoes

In-Depth:

Another day of severe weather is forecasted across Middle Tennesse and Southern Kentucky. All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for strong to severe storms with the primary concerns being damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in flood prone areas.

Aside from the threats already mentioned we also have concern for hail and a very low threat for tornadoes with any storms that move through the area today and this evening.

Storms will begin moving into the NewsChannel 5 coverage area around lunchtime. As daytime heating begins to mix in with storm ingredients the chances for severe storms will increase through the afternoon. Severe energy should diminish after sunset this evening.

With so many activities happening outdoors today it is important to make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. You can download the FREE NewsChannel 5 app and receive messages as watches and warnings are issued. You can also subscribe to Storm 5 WeatherCall. For $15 per year you will receive a phone call from the Storm 5 Weather Team if you are in the path of dangerous weather. It also sends you a text message if lightning is within 10 miles of your location. Learn more at NewsChannel5.com/WeatherCall.