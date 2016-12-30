FedEx Truck, Train Involved In Williamson County Crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A FedEx truck and a train were involved in a wreck in Williamson County.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office officials said the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Wilson Pike and Clovercroft Road.

Officials said the FedEx truck was crossing the tracks onto a private drive when it was struck by the CSX train.

The driver Stephen McMaster III was headed north on Wilson Pike (SR 252) and made a left turn onto a private drive. The train was also headed North, and hit McMaster as he was crossing over the tracks.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for injuries sustained in the wreck. He was wearing a seatbelt, and a witness helped get him out of the truck.

Officials had asked drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route while crews worked at the scene. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities said the roadway had reopened.

Charges were pending in the case.

CSX released the following statement:

At approximately 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a CSX train collided with an occupied vehicle near Liberty Pike and Wilson Pike in Franklin, Tenn. The train was traveling from Birmingham, Ala. to Memphis, Tenn. with four locomotives, 16 loaded cars carrying mixed freight and 17 empty rail cars. Williamson County officials and CSX representatives responded on scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. There were no injuries to the train crew.