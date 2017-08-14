Vigil Held In Nashville For Charlottesville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dozens of people came together in Nashville to honor the victims in Charlottesville.

People gathered at Bicentennial Mall State Park for a vigil Saturday evening.

The group lit candles and said prayers for the victims. They also denounced the violence and the white supremacists who held the rally in Virginia.

However, police confirmed the vigil ended with several arrests. Two men and two woman were arrested for disorderly conduct.

After the vigil began at Bicentennial Mall, participants made their way to First Tennessee Park.

Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed one man was arrested for jumping in front of a moving patrol car.

A woman allegedly used physical force to try and prevent another protester from being arrested, and police said a second woman was blocking fans from leaving the Sounds stadium after the game ended.

All four who were arrested were booked and released.

