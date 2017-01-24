Local Trump Supporter Assaulted On Inauguration Day In DC

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A Trump supporter from Hermitage said he was assaulted while walking to witness President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C.

Jeremy Hayes, the co-chairman for the Wilson County Trump campaign, was dropped off by a cab several blocks away from the National Mall on Friday due to rioters smashing windows of businesses and setting properties on fire.

"He couldn't go any further because he felt unsafe. I was walking and wearing a Trump hat when a young man began cussing me and my hat out but I ignored him." Hayes told NewsChannel 5.

Moments later, Hayes claimed that same man yelling expletives at him also charged at him and punched him in the face near 10th & Palmer Alley NW.

"Somebody tapped me in the shoulder and said he was charging," Hayes recalled. "I took my coat off as quickly as I could and was laying it down, I looked down and suddenly he just hit me in the face, shattering my glasses."

A witness saw the man, identified as 24-year-old Ian James Galope of Germantown, Maryland, strike him in the face and then flee the scene, according to the police report.

However, Galope did not got very far because Hayes said he grabbed and held him down to the ground.

"He turned around to take off and as soon as he turned around I made sure to grab and take him straight to the ground," Hayes added. "I couldn't believe they were acting in that manner around women and children."

The National Guard and local police responded within seconds, and Hayes still made it for the rest of the Inauguration Day activities. He returned home safely on Sunday.

Officials with the Metro Police Department in D.C. said Galope was cited for assault and later released. Hayes could press charges but would at least like to get repayment for his glasses.

A group of 230 people were arrested for the Inauguration Day for felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25, 000.

Lawyers for 50 of those arrested said were improperly identified and claimed the charges were an "overreach."