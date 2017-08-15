Man Scales Japanese Restaurant, Tries To Steal Beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody after allegedly scaling a Nashville Japanese restaurant and trying to steal beer.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at Virago on 12th Avenue South.

Caught in the act: a man tried to steal beer from Virago by climbing up a building, but a security guard saw it and nabbed him. pic.twitter.com/BvibhDzc1q — Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) August 15, 2017

The security guard saw the man climbing up a wall at the restaurant and alerted police.

The man grabbed about six bottles of Japanese beer. When he climbed back over the restaurant’s fence, the security guard nabbed him.

No one was hurt during the incident. The suspect's name was not known.

