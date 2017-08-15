Man Scales Japanese Restaurant, Tries To Steal Beer

6:42 AM, Aug 15, 2017
3 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody after allegedly scaling a Nashville Japanese restaurant and trying to steal beer.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at Virago on 12th Avenue South.

The security guard saw the man climbing up a wall at the restaurant and alerted police.

The man grabbed about six bottles of Japanese beer. When he climbed back over the restaurant’s fence, the security guard nabbed him.

No one was hurt during the incident. The suspect's name was not known. 
 

