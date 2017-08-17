President Trump on Twitter: 'Sad' to see Confederate monuments removed
8:34 AM, Aug 17, 2017
On Twitter Thursday morning, President Donald Trump voiced support for the preservation of memorials and statues to Confederate soldiers.
"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart, with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson — who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced."
