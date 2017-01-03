New Law Allows Grocery Stores To Sell High-Gravity Beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.

The new law allows breweries to make and sell beers with increased alcohol levels at grocery and convenience stores.

The law redefining beer in 2014, increased the alcohol by volume limit from 6.2 to 10.1 percent.

"It's going to be a game changer for Tennessee breweries because we've had the handcuffs on for so long, only being able to brew up to 6.2 percent," Yazoo Brewing Company Linus Hall told NewsChannel 5.

Even before the law took effect, Yazoo Brewing Company was already in talks with several major grocery chains like Kroger and Publix to carry two of its high-gravity beers.

Prior to the year, breweries were allowed to make high-gravity beers but they needed a distillery license and could only sell in taprooms.

The change means expanding to the masses and creating new styles.

"There are a lot more ingredients you can use now, you can make bigger, richer and bolder beers. It opens up a world of creativity that we didn't have before, " Embrace The Funk Brewer Brandon Jones said.

Jones works with Yazoo and hopes to brew his own high-gravity beer later this year. He says the new law helps Tennessee breweries compete and tap into different opportunities.

"When you've opened up the whole room to everybody to play in, you can make better beer, better product and have happier consumers and that translates to happier retailers," Jones said.