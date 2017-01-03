New Law Cracks Down On Pharmacy Thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new law on the books in Tennessee could have people who rob pharmacies for prescription drugs facing longer jail time.

The law, which went into effect this week, allows a judge to impose a tougher sentence on someone convicted of robbery in a pharmacy, if they were trying to get prescription drugs.

Doctor Shawn Pruitt, who runs Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy on Dickerson Pike, says the law may help deter repeat offenders, but may not prevent the crime from happening in the first place.

It’s a step in the right direction in the back end, but in the front end, not necessarily so,” Pruitt said. I don't know how many diverters or pharmacy robbers are even thinking about a prison sentence before they do a crime.

While this law targets those who steal prescription drugs, a statewide survey shows a majority of people who abuse them, get them free from family and friends.