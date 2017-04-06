Supreme Court Suspends Moreland's Law License

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended the law license of former Judge Casey Moreland, ruling that allowing him to continue to practice law "poses a threat of substantial harm to the public."

Moreland resigned from his position as Davidson County General Sessions judge effective Tuesday. FBI agents arrested him last week and charged him with obstruction of justice through bribery and witness tampering.

There is no indication Moreland planned to practice law, but the ruling means Moreland cannot accept any law cases.

The suspension remains in effect until it is modified by the Supreme Court.

Tennessee's Board of Professional Responsibility, which oversees lawyers, sent a petition for temporary suspension to the Supreme Court earlier this week.

That petition cited the federal criminal investigation and stated, "The Board submits that these allegations of serious criminal conduct demonstrate a threat of substantial public harm."

Tennessee's Board of Judicial Conduct, which regulates judges, suspended its investigation after Moreland resigned, saying it only had jurisdiction over sitting judges.

Moreland is out of jail on house detention pending his trial. He is allowed to leave his home to go to the doctor or to church.

If convicted, he faces up to twenty years in prison.

