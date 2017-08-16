Donor Denies Link To Charlottesville Hate Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A well-known Nashville developer is distancing himself from a foundation that's supported one of the hate groups involved in the Charlottesville protest.

Among the other donors: a former federal judge.

Developer Steve Hewlett is one of a number of prominent Nashvillians who have given money to the Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation.

"None of us had any thought of anything other than teachers with children who could have Bible study and prayer -- and that's what we thought we were supporting," Hewlett told NewsChannel 5 Investigates in an exclusive interview.

We asked, "So you thought you were supporting Christian education?"

"Absolutely," Hewlett answered. "That's what we all thought."

The foundation that Hewlett and others supported ended up giving money to the League of the South -- one of the hate groups involved in the melee in Charlottesville.

But the long-time Nashville Democrat says they gave their money to help what they thought was a Christian school.

Still, our investigation discovered that the leader of that school, David O. Jones, has some controversial ideas of his own.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "Are you saying that slavery is not as bad as we think it was?"

"I think slavery was not as bad as what has been taught," Jones responded.

We pressed, "Why is it necessary for children to be taught, slavery really wasn't as bad as they've been told?"

"It's only high schoolers for one semester," he explained, "and slavery is one lecture out of 16."

Hewlett calls Don Jones ideas about slavery "disgusting and sickening."

You'll hear a lot more from both sides tonight on NewsChannel 5 at 6 pm.