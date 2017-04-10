Sponsor Of Traffic Camera Bill Has Multiple Tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - State Representative Andy Holt's traffic camera bill is scheduled to be heard by the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

Holt wants to put new restrictions of traffic cameras that issue speeding tickets including keeping confidential the names of people who don't pay their traffic camera speeding tickets.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first reported that Holt has ten unpaid traffic camera tickets from McKenzie, Tennessee.

But our investigation has turned up more unpaid tickets.

On top of the ten in McKenzie, we found a camera in nearby Huntingdon, Tennessee caught his van speeding in December.

And not far away in Medina, Tennessee he has two more speeding tickets including one for going 72 in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Holt has not paid any of them.

His proposed bill would keep that information confidential.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates tried to talk to Holt about his tickets last month after he spoke before the House Transportation Sub-committee.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "Representative Holt can we talk to you about your bill?

Holt responded, "Not you," and continued walking down the hallway in Legislative Plaza.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates followed and asked, "Why won't you talk to us about whether you benefit from this bill?"

Holt did not respond.

After our questions Holt sent out a news release blasting our report saying it was "literally the definition of fake news."

He said he would talk to "real journalists" about his proposed bill.

Holt considers traffic cameras illegal, and claims they violate citizen's constitutional rights.

He points out that there is no criminal penalty for refusing to pay traffic camera speeding tickets, and has actually burned a ticket on his Facebook Page.

Only tickets issued by uniformed police officers can lead to a person losing his license and criminal charges.

But we found Holt has ignored more than just traffic camera tickets.

According to state documents Holt actually lost his license in 2014 when he failed to pay a speeding ticket issued by the Highway Patrol.

Holt was cited for going 85 in a 70 mile per hour zone near Dickson, Tennessee.

The state suspended his license for more than three weeks for failure to pay.

Holt didn't return our calls for comment about the additional speeding tickets.

His bill is scheduled back in front of the Transportation Committee at 1:30 Tuesday.