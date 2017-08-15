Plan Released For MLS Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The city released renderings for its plan for a MLS stadium at the Fairgrounds Nashville.

The multi-use stadium would be about 500,000 square-feet and hold approximately 30,000 people. It would hold MLS games as well as accommodate other major events such as concerts, family events, and other sporting and civic events.



“We’re delighted to share this preliminary stadium design with the community as we continue to work through this process,” said John R. Ingram, CEO of Nashville Soccer Holdings and lead investor for the ownership group vying for a Nashville MLS expansion team. “The proposed design has been developed to bring people and communities together for an extraordinary MLS soccer experience, as well as establishing an important new amenity for Nashville and Nashvillians. It has many features that will make it one of the best in the league while reflecting the true spirit of Nashville. It will be customized for the rich history of the surrounding area and highlight the unique architecture and design found across this city.”



The proposed site for the stadium is The Fairgrounds Nashville in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

Click here for the full proposal.



MLS2Nashville Co-Founder Will Alexander said the stadium would make the Nashville match day experience among the best in MLS.



“This stadium design honors the spirit of our fans and our community,” Alexander said. “This is an opportunity to showcase what makes our community so great: our passion, our creativity, and our civic pride.



Nashville is one of 12 cities competing nationally for a MLS expansion team. The city’s bid was elevated last month when more than 100,000 soccer fans attended Gold Cup and International Champions Cup matches in Nissan Stadium.



MLS Commissioner Don Garber singled out Nashville as one of four cities with energy around its bid in comments at the MLS All-star game August 2.

Since Nashville was named as one of those 12 cities, two soccer games were held at Nissan Stadium, both of which broke attendance records.

