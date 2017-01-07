Record-Breaking Tilapia Caught In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A mid-state fisherman caught a record-breaking Tilapia from Old Hickory Lake, weighing in at six pounds, five and a half ounces.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Barry Parker caught the fish in December. It broke the Tennessee record at 6 pound 5.5 ounce 22.5 inch.

TWRA officials believed the fish was one of many that have been caught on Old Hickory near the Gallatin Steam Plant. On the day of the record catch, Parker caught a total of 75 Tilapia.

Officials said Creel surveys have documented several catches in excess of 100 Tilapia form the area. The warm water discharge from the steam plant provides a thermal refuge for tilapia. Native to Africa, they can only survive in warmer climates. Their minimum temperature tolerance is about 45 degrees Fahrenheit which is limiting to most aquatic habitats in Tennessee. Suitable winter habitat probably doesn't exist away from the steam plant discharge in Old Hickory.

The TWRA reminded fisherman in a press release that any Tilapia that are caught from Old Hickory Reservoir can be kept so that they are removed and will no longer contribute to the population. There is no limit of any kind on Tilapia.

Region II Fishery Manager, Todd St. John says, “We believe they were introduced to Old Hickory by escaping from farm ponds during the big flood of 2010. Tilapia have been used by private pond owners to provide alternate forage for largemouth bass, aid in vegetation control, and as a food source. We do not encourage these farm pond stockings since escape and the introduction to other water bodies is always possible. They are invasive and undesirable and have the potential to compete with native species”.

The TWRA then remind everyone that the stocking of any fish or crayfish into public waters is strictly prohibited.