Residents Discuss Walk, Bike Plan For Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - While state lawmakers have focused on roadways, Music City leaders have turned their attention to improving sidewalks and bikeways.

Wednesday night, North Nashville residents weighed in on Metro's Walk and Bike Plan for the city.

Neighbors said there's a need for more sidewalks, and a protected network of bike lanes for people of all ages and abilities.

Another issue was the amount of crashes involving people crossing the street, which has happened three times just this week. In one instance, the closest crosswalk to one of the victims was a mile away.

You can read the city's proposal on sidewalk and bike lane changes, and add your feedback by clicking here.

The topic was also discussed on Wednesday night's OpenLine.