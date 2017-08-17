Rutherford Co. To Close For Total Solar Eclipse

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Less than a week away from the total solar eclipse, Rutherford County School Board members voted to close school on eclipse day, in a unanimous vote.

Two people spoke during the public school board meeting Wednesday night. One spoke in favor of closing and the other in favor of staying in session.



The proposal to close Rutherford county schools was met with disappointment with some parents, who said they should have been given more notice from the school board -- a group they said should be working in lockstep with parents.

But those who backed the plan to cancel school for the Coast-to-Coast eclipse said there were reports of several teachers planning to call out that day, and that substitute teachers -- who the students will have just met -- shouldn't be put in charge of making sure every child is using their protective glasses correctly.

Rutherford County Schools says they'll be sending kids home with eclipse glasses donated by MTSU. In addition, MTSU is hosting an event on its campus beginning at 11 a.m, saying students and their families are welcome.

Several other school districts across the region closed for that Monday.

Schools Close For Total Solar Eclipse