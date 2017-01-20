School Bus Involved In Crash In North Nashville

9:09 AM, Jan 20, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No serious injuries have been reported in a crash involving a school bus and an SUV.

The incident happened Friday morning near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Arthur Avenue, not far from Buchanan Street.

Details of the crash were unknown.

